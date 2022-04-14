Russia accuses Ukrainian forces of shelling Russian village

Russia accused Ukraine’s military of shelling a Russian village on Thursday, alleging seven people were wounded in the attack, including one young child.

The Investigative Committee of Russia claimed that at least six strikes had been carried out in the Russian village of Klimovo, which is located near the borders of Belarus and Ukraine, by two combat helicopters flying at low altitude.

In addition to the seven people injured, at least six residential buildings were hit, Russia claimed. The committee said it opened a criminal case as a result of the alleged shelling.

“The investigation established that persons from among the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered into a criminal conspiracy among themselves in order to influence the adoption by the authorities of the Russian Federation of a decision to terminate the special military operation,” the Investigative Committee said, referring to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Multiple news reports noted that Ukrainian officials did not immediately respond to Russia’s accusation.

Earlier this month, a Russian regional governor alleged that a fuel depot in the city of Belgorod had been targeted by Ukrainian forces.

During a Fox News interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would not say whether the attack on the fuel depot had been carried out under his order.

“I’m sorry. I do not discuss any of my orders as commander in chief, the leader of this state, and there are things which I only share with the military armed forces of Ukraine and when they talk with me,” Zelensky told Fox News’s Bret Baier.

“It’s not professional to talk about it. They occupied our territory. They attacked us,” he added later. “So whatever happens in a certain situation … it’s hard for me to comment.”