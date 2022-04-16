trending:

International

Russia sanctions Boris Johnson, other top British officials

by Lexi Lonas - 04/16/22 10:27 AM ET
Russia announced Saturday it would sanction British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, along with other top British officials, in response to measures the United Kingdom has taken against Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine. 

Along with Johnson, Russia sanctioned nine ministers, the deputy secretary of defense, the attorney general for England and Wales and former British Prime Minister Theresea May.

“This step was taken as a response to London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for containing our country and strangling the domestic economy,” Russia said in its announcement. 

The British government has given millions of dollars to Ukraine to help it in its fight against Russia, providing weapons and humanitarian aid. 

The U.K. has also sanctioned the Russian economy to cripple the country in an attempt to weaken Russian forces.

“In the near future, this list will be expanded to include British politicians and parliamentarians who contribute to whipping up anti-Russian hysteria, pushing the ‘collective West’ to use the language of threats in dialogue with Moscow,” Russia wrote. 

The announcement comes days after Russia sanctioned 398 U.S. lawmakers in retaliation for sanctions the U.S. implemented against Russian officials.

