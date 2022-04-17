Zelensky calls on Biden to visit Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview aired on Sunday called on President Biden to visit Ukraine, saying it would be good for him to do so as the leader of the U.S.

CNN’s “State of the Union” co-host Jake Tapper asked Zelensky in the in-person interview if there were any plans for Biden to visit Ukraine.

“I think he will,” said Zelensky. “I mean, it’s his decision, of course. And about the safety situation, it depends. I mean that. But I think he’s the leader of the United States, and that’s why he should come here to see.”

Last week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said there were no plans for Biden to make a visit to Ukraine.

“President Biden doesn’t currently have any plans to travel to Kyiv. But what I will tell you is he sits in the Oval Office and in the Situation Room on a daily basis, organizing and coordinating the world when it comes to the delivery of weapons,” said Sullivan.

Several European leaders have made visits to Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv in recent weeks, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well as the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Estonia.