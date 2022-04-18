Ukrainians in Luhansk urged to evacuate

Ukrainians in the Luhansk region are being urged to evacuate after Russian strikes targeted civilian infrastructure in the area.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration wrote in a Telegram post on Monday that evacuations would occur that day from cities including Popasna, Rubizhne, Hirske, Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

“Evacuate now, we can still save you,” Serhiy Haidai wrote on Telegram, according to a translation from CNN.

“We will proceed with evacuation no matter what,” he said, adding that “there are no safe places left in the region.”

The evacuations will move ahead as planned even if Russia and Ukraine do not agree to a ceasefire for humanitarian corridors, he noted.

Haidai, in separate comments, said Russia’s offensive harmed 10 infrastructure facilities, including an oil refinery and a hospital located in Lysychansk, CNN reported. An additional 26 buildings were either partially or fully destroyed, and 26 residential buildings in Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Kreminna, and Lysychansk were struck, according to Haidai.

Civilians in southern and eastern Ukraine reportedly tried to flee on Sunday, but their efforts were hampered because Moscow and Kyiv could not agree to evacuation routes.

Four civilians who did attempt to escape from Kreminna in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, however, were fatally shot, Reuters reported, citing a Telegram post from regional governor Serhiy Gaidai. The civilians tried to run away by car as a Russian attack was occurring.