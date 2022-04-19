UN asks for $66M to protect Ukrainian women, children amid rape accusations

The UNFPA, the United Nation’s sexual and reproductive health agency, released a statement Tuesday asking for $66 million to help protect Ukrainian women and children as millions flee from Ukraine and Russian soldiers are accused of rape.

The agency stated more than 12 million people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine, while those in the country have been raped and deprived of items needed for women’s hygiene.

“Women and girls affected by the war in Ukraine face ongoing threats to their health and safety, and their needs must be prioritized,” Natalia Kanem, executive director of the UNFPA, said.

“Women do not stop getting pregnant or giving birth during conflict, and their access to lifesaving health services is literally under attack in Ukraine. With health and social service facilities being bombed and shelled, and reports of rape and other forms of gender-based violence rising, UNFPA is focused on meeting the distinct needs of women and girls,” she added.

The agency has given seven hospitals more than 13 metric tons of reproductive health supplies since the war began, with another 27 metric tons of supplies to be given to maternity hospitals around the country.

In April and May, 41 metric tons more of reproductive supplies will arrive that contain items such as sanitary pads.

Along with the reproductive supplies, the UNFPA is supporting women as accusations of rape against Russian forces mount, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying the soldiers have raped women and children of all ages, including babies.

The agency is helping 30 shelters in Ukraine and providing psychosocial teams to support the women and children going through this crisis.

“Here in Ukraine, the needs are rising exponentially. We are working closely with the government and other partners to provide lifesaving services for women and girls, but much more needs to be done. We need to reach many more people, including survivors of gender-based violence. We are appealing for increased support to respond to this growing humanitarian crisis,” Jaime Nadal Roig, the UNFPA’s representative in Ukraine, said.