Sanctioned Russian oligarch knocks ‘crazy war’ with Ukraine

Russian oligarch Oleg Tinkov, who has been sanctioned by the United Kingdom, knocked Moscow’s “crazy war” with Ukraine in a social media post Tuesday.

Tinkov, the founder of Tinkoff Bank, wrote on Instagram that no one has benefited from the conflict, which has been on going since Feb. 24.

“I don’t see a single beneficiary of this crazy war! Innocent people and soldiers are dying,” the oligarch wrote in Russian, according to a translation from Reuters.

In English, he called on the “collective West” to “please give Mr. Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre.”

Tinkov’s comments come in the seventh week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The United Kingdom sanctioned the oligarch in late March.

The U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said his estimated his net worth was reportedly 3.4 billion euros, or about $3.67 billion.

A number of Russian oligarchs and government officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and his family members, have been sanctioned by the U.S. and other countries.

Tinkov claimed in his post that 90 percent of Russians are against the war and 10 percent are “morons.” He said “morons draw Z,” which has become the symbol for support of Russia’s invasion.

“Kremlin officials are shocked that neither they or their children will be off to the Mediterranean in the summer. Businessmen are trying to save the rest of their property,” Tinkov added, according to Reuters.

He said Russian generals are “waking up with a hangover, realized that they had a shitty army,” adding, “And how could the army be good if everything else in the country is shit and mired in nepotism, sycophancy and servility?”

Tinkov left his post as chairman of his eponymous bank in 2020.