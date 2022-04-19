State Department condemns ‘heinous attacks’ near Kabul schools

The State Department on Tuesday condemned the deadly explosions that targeted educational facilities in Kabul earlier that day, labeling the offensive as “heinous attacks.”

“The United States joins the international community in expressing outrage in response to today’s heinous attacks on the Mumtaz Education Center and the Abdul Rahim Shahid school in Kabul, Afghanistan,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price wrote in a statement.

“We offer sincere condolences to the families and other loved ones of those killed in these cowardly acts. The perpetrators must be brought to justice,” he added.

Price wrote that “All Afghan children deserve to pursue their studies safely and without fear of violence.”

At least six individuals, including students, were killed and 17 others were wounded on Tuesday when blasts occurred in Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School and near the Mumtaz Education Center. Both institutions are located in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, which is mainly comprised of Shiite Muslims, according to The Associated Press.

It appears that a suicide bomber detonated inside the facility, the AP reported, citing witnesses. The school compound can reportedly hold up to 1,000 students, though it was not immediately clear how many individuals were inside at the time of the explosion.

No groups or individuals immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the news wire.

The school only offers education to students in sixth grade and younger, the AP noted.

Filippo Grandi, the high commissioner for refugees at the United Nations, called the blasts a “horrific and coward attack.”

“Afghanistan’s ethnic, religious and linguistic diversity is at great risk. It must be respected and kept safe,” he added in a tweet.

The incident comes roughly eight months after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. The insurgent group seized the country as the U.S. withdrew its forces after 20 years of military involvement.