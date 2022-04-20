Russia expanding military presence on Ukraine’s eastern border: UK

Russia is expanding its military presence on the eastern border of Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom’s Defense Ministry, as Moscow targets the Donbas region.

“Russia’s military presence on Ukraine’s eastern border continues to build, while fighting in the Donbas is intensifying as Russian forces seek to break through Ukrainian Defenses,” the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in an intelligence update on Twitter.

The British military intelligence said Russian air activity in northern Ukraine will likely remain at low levels since Moscow shifted its focus away from taking control of Kyiv. Russia tried to seize Kyiv earlier in its invasion but its forces were ultimately met with heavy opposition from Ukrainians, prompting Moscow to shift its focus to the east.

In recent days, Russia and Ukraine have both said they are ramping up their efforts in the east in a new phase of the conflict.

The U.K. Defense Ministry on Wednesday said Russia’s attacks on cities in Ukraine are indicative of Moscow’s goal of trying to thwart the movement of Ukrainian reinforcements and weapons to the eastern part of the country.

The latest British intelligence update comes in the seventh week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24. Since then, both sides have suffered military losses.

While the conflict appears to be moving to the eastern part of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is refusing to cede the land to end the invasion.

Asked by CNN how he would respond to individuals who have said Ukraine should give up parts of its country in the east to Russia in exchange for ending the conflict, Zelensky said “we are not going to give up our own.”

“In the centuries-old history of Ukraine, there is the story that Ukraine has either taken some territory or needs to give up some territory. Ukraine and the people of our state are absolutely clear. We don’t want anyone else’s territory, and we are not going to give up our own,” Zelensky said in an interview that aired on Sunday.