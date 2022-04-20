Wimbledon expected to ban Russian players: reports

Wimbledon is reportedly planning to ban Russian players from this summer’s tennis tournament in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The New York Times and Sportico, citing an unidentified highly placed tennis official and someone familiar with the decision who was not identified, respectively, reported that Russian players will be barred from participating in the Grand Slam tournament, becoming the latest sports event to penalize Moscow.

The Times reported that Belarusian players will also be barred from competing in this summer’s event, but Sportico said it was unclear if the ban will also apply to players from that nation. Belarus has supported Russia amid the invasion.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club, the group that organizes and hosts Wimbledon, earlier this month said it was discussing Russia and Belarus’s participation in the event with the British government, according to Reuters.

The club said it would reveal its decision in the middle of May, the news service noted.

The development comes in the seventh week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24.

Moscow’s offensive has already shaken up the sports world, with a number of competitions blocking Russians from participating in events.

Russian and Belarusian runners were prohibited from competing at the Boston Marathon this week, and athletes from Moscow are barred from participating in the World Cup later this year.

FIFA placed an indefinite ban on Russia from competitions in late February after the invasion began. Russia tried to block the ban until a complete appeal could be litigated, but the request was blocked last month by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

If the restrictions are announced, Wimbledon would be the first tennis event to ban Russian and Belarusian individuals, according to the Times.

The move would bar Daniil Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open men’s singles championship last year, from participating in Wimbledon, the newspaper noted. It would also prohibit Andrey Rublev, the No. 15 women’s player, from competing, according to Reuters.

The Hill reached out to the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which organizes and hosts Wimbledon, for more information.