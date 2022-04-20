European Council president on Ukraine ‘History will not forget the war crimes’ committed here

The president of the European Council vowed on Wednesday that “history will not forget the war crimes” that were committed in Ukraine.

“In Borodyanka. Like Bucha and too many other towns in #Ukraine History will not forget the war crimes that have been committed here,” European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter. “There can be no peace without justice. @ZelenskyyUa”

Borodyanka and Bucha, which are situated close to the capital city of Kyiv in Ukraine, are among some of the most devastated areas of the country since Russia began its invasion into its neighbor more than 50 days ago.

Cities in the east, where Russia is launching a renewed offensive after remaining unsuccessful at capturing the capital, have also seen much destruction, including in Mariupol.

A European official said on Tuesday that they were concerned that the situation in the besieged port city could be even worse than that of Bucha.

“My fear is that it’s going to be worse than Bucha,” the official said regarding Mariupol.

The governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, painted a grim picture of the city, telling CNN in an interview last week that “Mariupol has been wiped off the face of the earth.”

Mariupol is projected to fall within days, the European official said on Tuesday. A group of Ukrainian forces are situated in a steel plant as the last remaining forces defending the city. An ultimatum to leave the area on Wednesday was given to Ukrainians by Russia.