Zelensky: ‘We are enduring dark times’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said “we are enduring dark times” in remarks commemorating Orthodox Easter, which comes amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Today we all believe in a new victory for Ukraine. And we are all convinced that we will not be destroyed by any horde or evil,” Zelensky said.

“We are enduring dark times. And on this bright day, most of us are not in bright clothes. But we are fighting for a bright idea. On the bright side. And the truth, people, the Lord and the holy heavenly light are on our side,” he added.

The comments come as Ukrainians are gathering on Sunday to celebrate Orthodox Easter, which falls exactly two months after Russia began its invasion of their country.

Hundreds of Orthodox Christians gathered at St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral in Kyiv to pray on Sunday.

Zelensky on Sunday said he was in the Great St. Sophia Cathedral.

“Today is a great holiday. And I’m in a great place. The Great St. Sophia Cathedral. In the cathedral, which was founded a thousand years ago, on the field of the sacred battle where the army of Kyivan Rus’-Ukraine defeated the Pechenegs. In the cathedral, which was not destroyed by the Horde invasion or the Nazi occupation, which withstood in spite of everything!” he said.

The Ukrainian president also called for prayers to protect Ukrainians and their territory.

“We have all been praying for the last two months. And in the Resurrection of Christ, which symbolizes the great victory of life over death, each of us asks the Lord for one thing. And speaks the same words to heaven. The words of a great and united prayer. Great and Only God! Save our Ukraine!” he said.

“Protect those who protect us! Heaven, protect those who defend the native land. Strengthen the will of those who protect us from captivity. Save those who save Ukraine. These are our military, national guards, border guards, our territorial defense, intelligence. These and all our other warriors of light,” he added.

Zelensky said, “We see terrible scenes of war. Let us see a happy picture of peace.”

“We are going through very difficult ordeals. Let us reach a just end on this path – the beginning of a happy life and prosperity of Ukraine!” he said.

“Save us from strife and division. Don’t let us lose unity,” he added.

President Biden also noted the “brutality of war and persecution” in his own statement commemorating Orthodox Easter.