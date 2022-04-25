trending:

International

Train stations in Ukraine targeted after US officials’ visit

by Monique Beals - 04/25/22 9:26 AM ET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel via AP
In this image from video published on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Telegram channel, a smoke rises after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.

Russian forces attacked multiple railway stations in Ukraine, according to multiple reports on Monday. 

Five stations were struck, according to a statement from Oleksandr Kamyshin, who chairs Ukraine’s state railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia. 

“Russian troops continue to systematically destroy railway infrastructure,” Kamyshin said, according to CNN. “This morning, within one hour, five railway stations in central and western Ukraine were struck.”

Meanwhile, Maksym Kozytskyy, who leads Lviv’s regional military administration, detailed an attack on Monday that took place in western Ukraine around  8.30 a.m, the Guardian reported.

“Today, on April 25 at about 08:30 am, as the result of a missile attack, an explosion occurred at a substation of the Krasne railway station,” he said in a statement obtained by CNN. 

“Units of the State Emergency Service are working on the site and extinguishing the fire,” Kozytskyy added.

Ukrainian trains have become a vital part of the war effort. The country’s rail system is one of the largest in the world and has been carrying not only evacuating civilians out of the country but also bringing essential supplies in, according to CNN

Earlier this month, a Russian rocket attack killed over 30 people and injured more than 100 others at a train station as people attempted to flee the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. 

“Not having the strength and courage to confront us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is evil that knows no bounds. And if it is not punished it will never stop,” Zelensky said at the time of that attack.

The attacks come just one day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. They are the highest-level U.S. officials to travel to Ukraine during the conflict. 

