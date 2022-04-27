trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russia bans hundreds of British lawmakers

by Rachel Scully - 04/27/22 10:41 AM ET
Photo credit left to right: Matt Dunham, Kirsty Wigglesworth, Jonathan Brady

Russia banned 287 British lawmakers from the country in retaliation for sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom on 386 Russian lawmakers in March, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

The Ministry said it will enforce “personal restrictions” on the 287 members of the House of Commons from both parties, saying that the chosen politicians “took the most active part” in sanctioning 386 members of the Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament.

The Ministry added that the lawmakers contributed “to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK.”

Those sanctioned include Downing Street Chief of Staff Steve Barclay, Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle, Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and other lawmakers from both the Conservative and Labour parties.

“The hostile rhetoric and far-fetched accusations coming from the mouths of British parliamentarians not only condone the hostile course of London, aimed at demonizing our country and its international isolation, but are also used by opponents of mutually respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundation of bilateral cooperation,” the statement read.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was sanctioned with other British lawmakers earlier this month, told parliament Wednesday that the sanctioned politicians should “regard it as a badge of honor,” according to Reuters.

Tags Boris Johnson Boris Johnson russia Russia-Ukraine war UK UK sanctions ukraine Vladimir Putin

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Gaetz lashes out at McCarthy, Scalise ...
  2. New details show extent of GOP effort ...
  3. Is the US housing market headed for a ...
  4. Dems offer reality check on ...
  5. House panel to explore ...
  6. Tucker Carlson: McCarthy ‘sounds in ...
  7. Cawthorn says ‘establishment’ is ...
  8. Message to woke corporate ...
  9. McCarthy’s comment on Trump ...
  10. Budowsky: Why a Biden comeback may be ...
  11. The Constitution won’t save Greene ...
  12. White House correspondents’ dinner ...
  13. Stocks sink as inflation, recession ...
  14. Rising: April 27, 2022
  15. The 2024 surprise few can see coming
  16. Scientists link ‘forever ...
  17. US secures release of former Marine ...
  18. Joe Manchin: 2024 Democratic savior?
Load more

Video

See all Video