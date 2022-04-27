trending:

Russia reports fire at ammunition depot near Ukrainian border

by Monique Beals - 04/27/22 12:28 PM ET

A fire broke out at an ammunition depot near the Russia-Ukraine border before being extinguished on Wednesday, according to a Russian official.

The fire took place at a depot in a Russian village near Belgorod located roughly 15 miles from the border, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, blasts were reported by authorities in Russia’s Kursk and Voronezh regions, where the regional governors said air-defense systems had shot down drones early Wednesday, the Journal reported. Both regions border Ukraine.

Russia has said it will send investigators to Kursk and Voronezh over alleged “illegal actions by the Ukrainian army,” according to Reuters.

The incidents come amid a number of other reported attacks and explosions in Russia. 

Earlier in the month, the Kremlin said a Ukrainian helicopter attacked a fuel storage facility near Belgorod. Fires were also reported at two fuel-storage depots in Bryansk on Monday, according to The Washington Post, which cited information from local officials reported by Russian media.

Additionally, the missile cruiser Moskva, which was the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, sank earlier this month after Ukrainian and U.S. officials said it was struck by Ukrainian missiles.

On Monday, a top Ukrainian official described the strikes in Russia as “karma.”

“Belgorod, ‘Moskva’, Bryansk. Constant ‘production incidents’. How can we not believe in karma for the murder of [Ukrainian] children?” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a tweet.

“Many are still willing to turn a blind eye to financing terrorism by buying [Russian] oil. But should [Europe] depend on a country where everything is self-destructing?” he added.

Tags Russia Russia-Ukraine conflict

