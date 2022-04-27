​​Zelensky says he’s been invited to G-20 summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy said on Wednesday that he had been invited to the Group of 20 (G-20) summit, which is set to take place in November.

“Had talks with [Indonesian President Joko Widodo]. Thanked for the support of [Ukrainian] sovereignty and territorial integrity, in particular for a clear position in the UN. Food security issues were discussed. Appreciate inviting me to the @g20org summit,” Zelensky tweeted.

Widodo is the current G-20 chairman.

President Biden said last month that Russia should be removed from the G-20, a topic he said was discussed during a meeting with NATO members and European allies in Brussels.

The president said he raised the possibility of Ukraine being able to observe and attend meetings at the G-20 gathering later this year should other nations disagree on the question of expelling Russia from the group.

The United States and Russia are among the members of the G-20. Ukraine is not a member.

Amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen skipped multiple G-20 meetings earlier this month in protest of the conflict.

Several other officials said they walked out of some of the G-20 meetings.

“Earlier my representatives, along with US & Canadian counterparts left today’s G20 meeting in Washington as Russian delegates spoke,” British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted at the time. “We are united in our condemnation of Russia’s war against Ukraine and will push for stronger international coordination to punish Russia.”

“The world’s democracies will not stand idly by in the face of continued Russian aggression and war crimes. Today Canada and a number of our democratic partners walked out of the G20 plenary when Russia sought to intervene,” Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia said last month that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the G-20 summit later this year.