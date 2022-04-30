Satellite photos show Russian shelling damage at last pocket of Mariupol resistance

New satellite images collected Friday by Maxar Technologies show the extensive damage caused by Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, which has faced a two-month siege amid the ongoing invasion.

The imagery includes multiple photos of the Azovstal steel plant, where the last remaining Ukrainian soldiers defending the city, as well as a number of civilians, have been sheltering.

The images show buildings across Mariupol destroyed by Russian shelling, including the Mariupol theater where Ukrainian officials have said roughly 300 people were killed in a Russian bombing in March and the city’s train station.

Destroyed residential buildings are also shown in the satellite images.

In other images, people can be seen gathering outside their damaged homes or outside the Metro grocery store waiting for supplies.

The imagery also depicts the weaponry in Mariupol, including self-propelled artillery that has been deployed close to the Vynohradne cemetery.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said Thursday that the United Nations and Red Cross are working with the Ukrainian government to organize an evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel plant after Russia’s attempt to storm the plant one week ago.

Russian President Vladimir Putin this week agreed “in principle” to evacuations from the plant, according to a spokesperson for Guterres, but since then Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko of Ukraine’s Donetsk region has reported that Russian forces are actively blocking such evacuations.