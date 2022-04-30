Ukrainian Red Cross says office in eastern Dobropillia bombed

The Ukrainian Red Cross reported Saturday that the organization’s office in eastern Dobropillia, Ukraine, had been bombed as Russia launches its renewed offensive in the southern and eastern parts of the country.

“Our office in Dobropillia (Donetska oblast) was bombed today. It was in one of 6 residential buildings that were damaged. Since February 24, 2022 it is the 8th office of @RedCrossUkraine, which has been damaged or destroyed,” the organization tweeted.

The Russian invasion has sparked international outrage amid reports and footage of attacks on several sites of historical, cultural and religious significance, including a Holocaust memorial site, a mosque, a theater and a maternity hospital, among others.

The war in the former Soviet state has prompted a humanitarian crisis after millions of Ukrainian refugees crossed the border into neighboring countries. Millions more have been displaced internally, and many more are struggling to evacuate amid the conflict.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of war crimes.

Kyiv police said this week that the bodies of three men were found in Bucha. The men had reportedly been bound and suffered gunshot wounds and torture at the hands of Russian forces. Authorities were unable to identify the bodies because their faces had been disfigured.

Footage in Ukraine has also shown evidence of mass graves in Bucha and Mariupol. Officials have also accused Russia of the killings of civilians, kidnap and rape.

Russia, for its part, has denied allegations against its military.

“It’s hard to look at what [Putin’s] doing in Ukraine, what his forces are doing in Ukraine and think that any ethical, moral individual could justify that,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Friday, becoming emotional as he spoke.

“It’s difficult to look at some of the images and imagine that any well-thinking, serious, mature leader would do that. So I can’t talk to his psychology. But I think we can all speak to his depravity,” he said.

The Biden administration this week requested $33 billion in aid to Ukraine as U.S. officials gave an assessment of Russian military movement in eastern Ukraine as “slow and uneven,” marred by continual logistics problems and resistance from Ukrainian forces.