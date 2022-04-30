Ukrainian negotiator denies lifting sanctions, denazification under discussion in peace talks

A Ukrainian negotiator on Saturday pushed back on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s comments about what was being discussed in talks between Russia and Ukraine, calling the minister’s claims unreliable and asserting he was not involved in the talks.

In an interview with China’s Xinhua News Agency published on the Russian foreign ministry’s website, Lavrov was asked about Russia-Ukraine talks.

“At present the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are holding discussions on the possible draft almost daily, via videoconference. This document should contain such elements of the post-conflict situation as permanent neutrality, the non-nuclear, non-bloc and demilitarized status of Ukraine, as well as guarantees of its security,” Lavrov said.

“The agenda of the talks also includes denazification, recognition of the new geopolitical reality, the lifting of sanctions and the status of the Russian language, among other things.”

Lavrov claimed that Russia was “in favor” of continuing dialogue between the two countries but said “the process is difficult.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, who has been involved in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and is an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, disputed those remarks while speaking to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

“The issue of global international sanctions against the Russian Federation is not discussed at all. Since the reason for their introduction by the world community has not yet been eliminated, namely the occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine and the perfidious violation of our territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Podolyak said.

He said Lavrov’s remarks were surprising and asserted that the Russian official had a habit of commenting “on what you do not participate in and what you do not see from the inside of the process.”

Podolyak told the news outlet that the Russian military had “discussed” the topics of “denazification and the Russian language” with Ukrainians in Mariupol, Bucha and Kharkov, referencing the sites of reported Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

“It is necessary once again to urge the representatives of the Russian Federation to refrain from comments that are not reliable and in any way correspond to the real course of the negotiation process,” he told Interfax-Ukraine news agency.