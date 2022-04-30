trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

More than 2,000 exhibits taken from Mariupol museums by Russian forces: city council

by Caroline Vakil - 04/30/22 10:05 PM ET
AP Photo

Mariupol’s city council alleged on Thursday that Russian forces had seized thousands of artifacts and works of art from the besieged port city and said it was preparing to initiate criminal proceedings.

“The occupiers ‘liberated’ Mariupol from historical and cultural heritage. The racists confirmed the theft and removal to Donetsk of more than 2,000 unique exhibits from the museums of Mariupol,” the city council said in a statement over Telegram.

“These are original works by Arkhip Kuindzhi and Ivan Aivazovsky. Ancient icons and unique handwritten Tory scroll,” it added. “Made by the Venetian printing house for the Greeks of Mariupol Gospel of 1811 and more than 200 medals from the Museum of Medallion Art Harabet.”

More than two months into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is mounting a renewed offensive in eastern and southern parts of the country after failing to capture Kyiv in the opening weeks of the conflict.

Russian news agency Tass reported on Saturday that 25 Ukrainians, including six children younger than 14 years old, had been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where a number of civilians and the remaining Ukrainian troops in the city have been sheltering.

Russian forces are close to seizing the entirety of the port city, with the plant remaining as a final pocket of resistance. Around the plant, there remains fighting, according to The New York Times.

Satellite images collected on Friday showed destruction caused by Russian forces at the Azovstal steel plant and other sites around the city, including the Mariupol theater where Ukrainian officials have said roughly 300 people were killed in a Russian bombing in March and residential neighborhoods.

Earlier this month, a top United Nations official referred to the city as “a center of hell” and the Ukrainian governor overseeing the city said it had been “wiped off the face of the earth.”

Tags Mariupol Russia-Ukraine conflict Ukraine

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Biden eyes long-awaited student debt ...
  2. Manchin appears in campaign ad for ...
  3. Ocasio-Cortez, Musk get into awkward ...
  4. Biden considering income stipulations ...
  5. Watch live: White House ...
  6. Biden takes U-turn from Trump on ...
  7. Manchin’s moves leave Democrats ...
  8. GOP proxy battle in Ohio Senate ...
  9. Mounting scandals fuel uncertainty ...
  10. Trump lawyer to turn over more than ...
  11. Halper: Clinton’s Albright eulogy ...
  12. Minorities are finding a new ...
  13. Greene spars with CNN’s Acosta on ...
  14. Second woman publicly accuses ...
  15. Biden’s ‘Mary Poppins of ...
  16. The latest on Johnny Depp vs. Amber ...
  17. Cawthorn hit with new ethics ...
  18. What we know about the ‘Ghost of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video