Russian oligarch’s superyacht seized in Fiji after court approves US warrant

Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov had his yacht seized in Fiji on Tuesday at the request of U.S. authorities.

The seizure of the 348-ft. luxury vessel called Motor Yacht Amadea occurred after a Fiji court approved a seizure warrant from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The court found the yacht was allegedly linked to crimes such as violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), money laundering and conspiracy.

Fiji law enforcement was able to seize the yacht with the help of the FBI and the Justice Department’s Task Force KleptoCapture, which works to enforce sanctions that were made due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kerimov was sanctioned by the U.S. for his role as an official of the Government of the Russian Federation and a member of the Russian Federation Counsel. The department says he has profited from Russia’s corruption and occupation of Crimea.

The yacht, which is estimated to be worth around $300 million, is currently sitting in Lautoka, Fiji, while U.S. authorities investigate the issue.

“This ruling should make clear that there is no hiding place for the assets of individuals who violate U.S. laws. And there is no hiding place for the assets of criminals who enable the Russian regime,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“The Justice Department will be relentless in our efforts to hold accountable those who facilitate the death and destruction we are witnessing in Ukraine.”

This is one of several yachts the international community has seized from Russian oligarchs since the start of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.