Russia snubbed from attending commemorative WWII victory events in France, ambassador says

Russian Ambassador to France Alexei Meshkov said on Friday that his country had been snubbed from participating in commemorative World War II victory events in France slated to be held on Sunday, Russian news agency Tass reported.

“On May 8, France will traditionally hold celebrations dedicated to the victory in World War II. Ambassadors and military attachés — first of the Soviet Union, then Russia, Belarus as countries that made a decisive contribution to the victory over fascism — were always invited,” he said, according to the news outlet.

“This year we there was no place on the podium, although the ambassadors of those countries that fought on the side of Nazi Germany will sit there.”

May 8 is known as Victory in Europe Day, marking Germany’s surrender during World War II. A separate Victory Day is celebrated in Russia on May 9.

There had been recent speculation that Russia would formally declare war on Ukraine on May 9, which Russia dismissed.

Russia has not formally recognized their invasion into Ukraine, now in its third month, as anything other than a “special military operation.”

But that conflict in Ukraine has sparked international condemnation, leading nations around the world to isolate the country socially, politically and economically in retaliation, including being snubbed from global events such as France’s World War II celebrations.

During Sunday’s events in Paris, a ceremony on the Champs Elysees will be led by French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Tass.

Under the Arc de Triomphe’s arches, the Eternal Flame will be lit in addition to other events including laying flowers at the Unknown Soldier’s tomb. A wreath will also be laid on the monument to Gen. Charles de Gaulle.