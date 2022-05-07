Ukraine and Russia conduct prisoner exchange

Ukraine on Friday announced that a prisoner exchange had been conducted with Russia, securing the release of 41 Ukrainians.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a post on Telegram that 41 people would be returning to Ukraine, including 11 women. Among the prisoners from Ukraine released from Russia, they include 13 civilians and 28 soldiers.

“It is especially gratifying that today the rector of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine is among those released,” she said.

She did not provide specifics on how many people Ukraine returned to Russia.

Ukraine and Russia have engaged in several prisoner swaps already, with their first being held in late March. At the time, 10 Ukrainian soldiers and 19 civilian sailors were released in exchange for 10 Russian soldiers and 11 civilian sailors.

Another prisoner swap in April led to the secured release of 12 Ukrainian soldiers and 14 civilians, though it was not clear at the time how many Russians were exchanged in that agreement.

The development comes amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has lasted more than two months.

President Biden announced on Friday that a new $150 million security assistance package would be sent to Ukraine as the president urged Congress to authorize another $33 billion in military, economic and humanitarian assistance for the country.

“For Ukraine to succeed in this next phase of war its international partners, including the U.S., must continue to demonstrate our unity and our resolve to keep the weapons and ammunition flowing to Ukraine, without interruption. Congress should quickly provide the requested funding to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table,” Biden said in a statement.