trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

UN reports ‘anecdotal evidence’ Russia looting Ukrainian grain supply

by Lexi Lonas - 05/07/22 4:02 PM ET
Getty Images

United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization senior official Josef Schmidhuber said Friday there is “anecdotal evidence”of Russia stealing Ukraine’s grain supply. 

“There is anecdotal evidence that Russian troops have destroyed storage capacity and that they are looting the storage grain that is available,” Schmidhuber said at a bi-weekly press briefing in Geneva, adding Russia has also stolen farm equipment. 

Schmidhuber believes 700,000 tons of grain have been stolen from Ukraine since the war began. 

“But that’s all anecdotal evidence. There is no statistical data for that,” he added. 

Schmidhuber’s comments come after Ukrainian officials said last week that Russia was taking the country’s grain. 

“I personally hear this from many silo owners in the occupied territory. This is outright robbery. And this is happening everywhere in occupied territory,” Ukrainian agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi said, Reuters reported

The war in Ukraine has threatened food security globally as the country is a major producer of wheat and grains. 

Ukraine is known as the “breadbasket of Europe,” with the country exporting $6 billion worth of agricultural products to the European Union in 2020.

Tags agriculture grain supply Russia-Ukraine war United Nations

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Pompeo holds briefing to raise ...
  2. Supreme Court fallout casts harsh ...
  3. Intel leaks show US success in ...
  4. Pence hits Harris over abortion ...
  5. Sunny Hostin: ‘I don’t understand ...
  6. Justice Thomas on SCOTUS ...
  7. 5 Senate races to watch amid Roe ...
  8. 5 things to know about the United ...
  9. Despite popularity, taxes on the ...
  10. Russian official claims US ...
  11. Indiana man charged with wife’s ...
  12. Davis: Democrats can win the 2022 ...
  13. Biden to launch initiative focused on ...
  14. Republican Party’s fear of debate ...
  15. Judge tosses out Trump lawsuit over ...
  16. Jim Jordan condemns FBI for alleged ...
  17. Judge: Marjorie Taylor Greene is ...
  18. From court packing to leaking to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video