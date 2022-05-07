Five things to know about the Russia-Ukraine war this week

The Biden administration’s efforts to provide intelligence to Ukrainian forces has garnered attention this week as the war between Russia and the former Soviet state drags on through its third month.

A report from The New York Times stated that intelligence provided to Ukraine by the United States helped to target and kill Russian generals.

The Washington Post, among other outlets, reported that the U.S. provided intelligence to help sink a Russian flagship vessel in the Black Sea.

The administration for its part rebuked the reports, stating that they are misleading as it tries to walk a fine line between helping Ukraine and remaining unentangled with Russia, a nuclear power.

A member of Russian Parliament on Saturday characterized these efforts as direct participation in the conflict in Eastern Europe.

President Biden also announced yet another haul of security assistance to Ukraine amid a larger ask to Congress for an additional $33 billion in aid to the country.

Here are five things you need to know about the war this week:

US sends another $150 million to Ukraine

President Biden announced on Friday the U.S. is giving another $150 million in security assistance to Ukraine to aid in its fight against Russia.

The security assistance package includes artillery munitions, radars and other equipment.

“Today, the United States is continuing our strong support for the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country against Russia’s ongoing aggression,” Biden said in a statement.

Along with the security package, the White House asked Congress to approve $33 billion for Ukraine in humanitarian and economic assistance.

“With today’s announcement, my Administration has nearly exhausted funding that can be used to send security assistance through drawdown authorities for Ukraine,” Biden said.

The $33 billion is what the Biden administration believes Ukraine needs to get through the next five months of the invasion amid uncertainty about when the conflict will end.

“For Ukraine to succeed in this next phase of war its international partners, including the U.S., must continue to demonstrate our unity and our resolve to keep the weapons and ammunition flowing to Ukraine, without interruption. Congress should quickly provide the requested funding to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.”

Zelensky says U.S. leads world in sanctions against Russia

In an interview with Fox News on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the U.S. for actions taken against Russia since the invasion began.

“So far, I think that the United States of America is the accelerator of the sanction policies and I think they do more than any other country,” Zelensky said.

“And this is the way it should be because they are the most powerful country right now. I see the same support with respect to sanctions from the United Kingdom.”

The U.S. has sanctioned dozens of Russian officials, banned Russian oil imports to the country and encouraged allies to apply similar sanctions since the beginning of the war.

Pentagon denies sharing specific intelligence on Russian officials and ships

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, the U.S. has made good on its promise to deliver harsh economic sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Russian banks and even Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

The United States, along with its allies, have also delivered a significant amount of military and humanitarian aid to the country.

But reports from major news outlets this week gave the American public a better picture about how U.S. intelligence is helping Ukraine issue some surprising defeats to Russian forces.

Citing American officials, The New York Times reported that the U.S. has provided intelligence to target and kill Russian generals during the conflict. According to Ukraine, about a dozen Russian generals have died thus far during the war.

The Times reported that the information provided by the U.S. is part of a classified effort by the Biden administration to “provide real-time battlefield intelligence.”

On Thursday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the U.S. has not given Ukraine intelligence on “senior military leaders.”

“The United States provides battlefield intelligence to help Ukraine defend their country,” Kirby said. “We do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military.”

Kirby said Ukraine makes decisions based on intelligence from multiple countries, not just the U.S.

“Ukraine combines information that we and other partners provide with the intelligence that they themselves are gathering, and then they make their own decisions and they take their own actions,” he said.

The Washington Post later reported that American information helped Ukraine sink a Russian flagship, the Moskva, in the Black Sea.

But Kirby had made a similar statement on Thursday denying the U.S. provided “specific targeting information.”

“We did not provide Ukraine with specific targeting information for the Moskva. We were not involved in the Ukrainians’ decision to strike the ship or in the operation they carried out,” Kirby said. “We had no prior knowledge of Ukraine’s intent to target the ship. The Ukrainians have their own intelligence capabilities to track and target Russian naval vessels, as they did in this case.”

US accelerates training of Ukrainian soldiers

Defense officials said Wednesday hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers are now training with U.S. forces.

The U.S. is training troops in locations throughout Europe to use weapons such as artillery systems, drones and radars.

The officials said more than 220 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained with U.S. artillery including M777 Howitzer while others have learned to operate the Phoenix Ghost unmanned aerial system.

“We are running them through a streamlined course here on the new equipment that they’ll be receiving. The goal in all of this is to get them back as soon as possible, so that then they can train others within their army on the equipment,” Gen. Joseph Hilbert, head of the 7th Army Training Command in Europe, said.

In the last seven years, the U.S. has trained around 23,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

George W. Bush and Zelensky have virtual meeting

Former President George W. Bush and Zelensky participated in a virtual meeting on Thursday.

“I was honored to spend a few minutes talking with President Zelenskyy – the Winston Churchill of our time – this morning. I thanked the President for his leadership, his example, and his commitment to liberty, and I saluted the courage of the Ukrainian people,” Bush said.

Bush is the only other U.S. president besides Biden who is known to have spoken with Zelensky since the war began.

“President Zelenskyy assured me that they will not waver in their fight against Putin’s barbarism and thuggery. Americans are inspired by their fortitude and resilience. We will continue to stand with Ukrainians as they stand up for their freedom,” Bush added.

Zelensky’s office released a statement about the friendly meeting, with Zelensky saying Bush is a “strong leader.”

“Our conversation is important to me because you are an example of a strong leader,” Zelensky told Bush.

The Ukrainian leader also discussed with Bush the sympathy Ukraine felt towards the U.S. after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.