International

Bono performs in Kyiv subway at Zelensky’s invitation

by Brad Dress - 05/08/22 5:58 PM ET
U2 frontman singer Bono speaks to the media during a signing ceremony in Manila on December 10, 2019.

U2 bandmates Bono and The Edge put on a surprise performance inside a Kyiv subway on Sunday at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a show of solidarity as Russia war grinds into its third month.

Videos uploaded to Youtube and Twitter show Bono and Edge performing under pink neon lights inside a Kyiv subway station, playing hits like “With or Without You” and “Sunday Bloody Sunday.”

The rock legends also performed a rendition of the classic song “Stand by Me,” changing the words to “Stand by Ukraine” as they sang along with a group of Ukrainian soldiers.

Bono also gave brief remarks, praising Ukrainians for fighting and defending their country against Russian forces.

“The people of Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you’re fighting for all of us,” Bono told the crowd, according to a video recorded by RTE News.

U2 tweeted on Sunday that Bono and Edge traveled to Ukraine for the performance at the request of Zelensky.

“President Zelensky invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do,” the band tweeted.

The jam session drew the attention of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who tweeted on Sunday it was a “beautiful day in the Kyiv metro.”

U2’s performance follows other rock legends in honoring Ukraine. Pink Floyd released its first newly recorded song in three decades last month featuring a Ukrainian singer.

