International

UN approves Czech Republic to replace Russia on rights body

by The Associated Press - 05/10/22 1:34 PM ET
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. At right is Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly for the Czech Republic to replace Russia on the world organization’s leading human rights body following its suspension over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

The Czech Republic was the only candidate for the seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council.

In Tuesday’s secret ballot vote, 180 of the General Assembly’s 193 members deposited ballots.

The result was 157 countries in favor of the Czech Republic and 23 abstentions.

The assembly approved a U.S.-initiated resolution on April 7 to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.

