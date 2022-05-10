Lithuanian parliament calls Russia ‘a state supporting and carrying out terrorism’

Lithuania’s parliament announced on Tuesday that it had adopted a resolution in which it called Russia “a state supporting and carrying out terrorism” and recognized Russia’s actions in Ukraine as a genocide.

The Seimas, Lithuania’s parliament, urged that a special international criminal tribunal be established to look into Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

It also called on international governments and organizations “to recognize and prosecute the genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by” Russia.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday” earlier this week, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called for Russia to be labeled a state sponsor of terrorism.

The U.S. has not formally declared that Russia’s actions in Ukraine constitute a genocide, though several other countries have, including Estonia and Latvia — which like Lithuania were once part of the Soviet Union.