Russia says Finland joining NATO would be a threat

A Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday that Finland joining NATO would threaten Russian security and do nothing for the security alliance.

“As we have said many times before, NATO expansion does not make the world more stable and secure,” Dmitry Peskov said, according to CNN.

When asked directly if Finland’s potential membership was a threat to Russia, Peskov responded “definitely,” Reuters reported.

His remarks came after Finish President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin called for their country, which shares a more than 800-mile border with Russia, to join NATO.

“NATO membership would strengthen Finland’s security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance,” Niinistö and Marin said in a joint statement.

“Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days,” they added.

But Peskov remained adamant in Russia’s opposition to the move.

“Finland joined the unfriendly steps taken by the European Union toward our country. This cannot fail to arouse our regret, and is a reason for corresponding symmetrical responses on our side,” Peskov said, according to Reuters.

Speaking of Russia’s potential reaction to the news moving forward, Peskov also said it would “depend on what this expansion process will entail, how far and how close to our borders the military infrastructure will move,” CNN noted.

Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine began, speculation has mounted over whether Finland and Sweden would depart from their stances of neutrality and join the 30-country bloc.

But just after the invasion began, Russia threatened “military and political consequences” should Finland and Sweden attempt to join NATO.