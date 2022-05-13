trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russian forces pull back from Kharkiv: officials

by Chloe Folmar - 05/13/22 8:08 AM ET

Russian forces are pulling back from the city of Kharkiv after strong opposition from the Ukrainian army, according to officials.

Ukrainian and Western leaders monitoring the situation told The New York Times that Russia is facing a military setback as Ukrainian troops fight back in Kharkiv.

Ukrainian officials predict that Russian troops will head southeast toward Izium, which Moscow’s forces overtook last month.

Izium has become the newest battleground as fighting has intensified as Russia has built up operations in the city.

Officials say that the retreat from Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, will represent one of the largest blows to the Russian army since its retreat from Kyiv in April.

The news out of Kharkiv comes after Senate plans to provide $40 billion in aid to Ukraine were put on hold Thursday when Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ken.) objected to the bill.

Paul says he wants to add more oversight of the usage of the Ukraine funds before a bill is passed, adding at least a week to the process of passing the aid package.

Meanwhile, House Democrats wrote to social media companies calling for the preservation of images and videos potentially documenting war crimes perpetrated against Ukraine by the Russian army.

As Russia shrinks back from Kharkiv, the Kremlin has also responded to news that Finland is taking steps to join NATO, saying it sees the possibility of NATO expansion, specifically to Finland, as a threat.

“As we have said many times before, NATO expansion does not make the world more stable and secure,” said Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, who claimed that Finland’s membership in NATO would “definitely” represent a threat to his country.

Tags Dmitry Peskov Kharkiv NATO Rand Paul Retreat russia ukraine Ukraine aid

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Prepare for the disappearance of ...
  2. White House gets boxed in on inflation
  3. Rand Paul objection delays $40 ...
  4. Will the mighty dollar become a ...
  5. Pence to campaign for Kemp in ...
  6. Trump warns GOP voters against ...
  7. Republicans tread carefully after Jan ...
  8. Democrats sound alarm about Musk ...
  9. Russian forces pull back from ...
  10. Jan. 6 panel issues subpoenas to five ...
  11. Budd surges in final stretch of North ...
  12. Elon Musk: Twitter deal ...
  13. Biden administration cancels oil and ...
  14. Arizona follows Texas, begins busing ...
  15. The Memo: Peace in Ukraine? Not ...
  16. House panel advances bill requiring ...
  17. Hakeem Jeffries to Clarence ...
  18. Coal miners press Manchin to back ...
Load more

Video

See all Video