trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Blinken ‘confident’ in NATO consensus on Sweden, Finland despite Turkey’s concerns

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/15/22 4:35 PM ET
Secretary of State Antony Blinken answers questions during a House Foreign Affairs Committee to discuss the President’s FY 2023 budget request for the department on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Greg Nash
Secretary of State Antony Blinken answers questions during a House Foreign Affairs Committee to discuss the President’s FY 2023 budget request for the department on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that he is “confident” that NATO will accept Finland and Sweden’s applications to join the alliance despite Turkey’s reservations over their membership.

At a news conference, Blinken said he had spoken with his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, on Sweden and Finland applying for NATO membership.

“I don’t want to characterize the specific conversation that we had either with the foreign minister or within the NATO sessions themselves, but I can say this much:  I heard, almost across the board, very strong support for Finland and NATO joining the Alliance if that’s what they choose to do.  And I’m very confident that we will reach consensus on that,” Blinken said. 

Blinken traveled to Europe this week to meet with fellow NATO members on its ongoing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the resulting moves from Finland and Sweden to join the security alliance.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier this week expressed his opposition to Finland and Sweden applying for NATO membership.

“We are following developments concerning Sweden and Finland, but we are not of a favorable opinion,” Erdoğan said, according to the Associated Press.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has also indicated he doesn’t expect Turkey’s concerns to hold up the additions, despite approval requiring a consensus of current members.

“I’m confident that we will be able to address the concerns that Turkey has expressed in a way that doesn’t delay the membership,” Stoltenberg said, according to Reuters.

Tags Antony Blinken Antony Blinken Antony Blinken Finland Finland Finland Jens Stoltenberg Mevlut Cavusoglu NATO NATO Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Russia Russia-Ukraine conflict Secretary of State Sweden Sweden Sweden Turkey

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Fetterman suffers stroke days ahead ...
  2. Biden job approval hits another low ...
  3. UFO sleuths make extraordinary ...
  4. UK: Russia has likely lost one-third ...
  5. Plunge in crypto values boosts calls ...
  6. Pelosi says Stefanik tweet on baby ...
  7. Melania Trump says it’s ‘sad to ...
  8. Booster shot slowdown leaves older ...
  9. The Memo: Barnette roils Pennsylvania ...
  10. Oklahoma governor warns tribes not to ...
  11. McConnell urges Biden to name Russia ...
  12. Prepare for the disappearance of ...
  13. Finnish president says Putin took ...
  14. Experts perplexed over number of ...
  15. Pelosi: Current Supreme Court ...
  16. Subpoenaed GOP lawmakers face risk of ...
  17. Elon Musk: The next Joe Rogan
  18. High Court, low standards and a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video