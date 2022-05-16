NATO chief says Ukraine can win war against Russia

Ukraine can win the war against Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during the security alliance’s meeting on Sunday.

During a meeting in Berlin, Stoltenberg said Ukrainian forces were pushing Russia back from the eastern city of Kharkiv and have stalled their latest offensive in the Donbas.

“Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives,” he said, according to a readout. “President [Vladimir] Putin wants Ukraine defeated, NATO down and Europe and North America divided. But Ukraine stands, NATO is stronger than ever. Europe and North America are solidly united. Ukraine can win this war.”

NATO members met over the weekend to discuss potential new memberships from Nordic countries Finland and Sweden. Stoltenberg, who is recovering from COVID-19, called in via video link to support their potential application to NATO.

Russia’s invasion has stretched on for nearly three months without a notable victory.

Ukraine pushed Russian forces back from the capital region of Kyiv and has fought ferociously in the eastern Donbas region, the industrial heartland of the country where Russia regrouped last month for a renewed offensive.

On Sunday, the United Kingdom’s defense ministry said Russia had lost one-third of its ground forces in Ukraine. While morale among Russian troops has plummeted, according to the U.K., Ukrainian forces have recaptured key towns and villages.

In an address on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was planning to “somehow intensify its movement in the south of Ukraine,” but that Ukraine was prepared and could beat them back and win the war.

“The occupiers still do not want to admit that they are in a dead end and their so-called “special operation” has already gone bankrupt,” Zelensky said. “But the moment will surely come when the Ukrainian people will force the invaders to fully recognize reality.”