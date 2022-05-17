Zelensky, German chancellor discuss war, sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that he spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the ongoing war with Russia and further actions that can be taken against Moscow.

“Held productive talks with @Bundeskanzler. Discussed the situation on the frontline, further pressure on Russia, sanctions increase, the prospects of peace,” Zelensky tweeted.

He thanked Scholz for his support of Ukraine and said Germany would be supporting Kyiv’s efforts to join the European Union.

At the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany suspended certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was intended to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany. Germany has since continued its support of Ukraine, implementing sanctions in line with other European countries.

The discussion between Zelensky and Scholz came as many of the last fighters in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol surrendered, The Associated Press reported.

Fighters were holding out in a steel factory as Russian forces overtook the city, but the Ukrainian troops left the factory to receive medical assistance as the number of wounded increased.

While Russia said it was a mass surrender, as the Ukrainian forces are getting treatment in areas controlled by Moscow, Kyiv described it as the soldiers completing their mission and staying alive.