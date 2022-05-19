6 in 10 in new poll say sending financial aid to Ukraine a ‘good idea’

A poll conducted this week found that 63 percent of American adults say sending aid to Ukraine to supports its fight against Russia is a “good idea.”

Only 20 percent said that it’s a bad idea, compared to 18 percent who said they were not sure.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday that the U.S. will send $215 million more in emergency food assistance to Ukraine, while the Senate advanced $40 billion in additional aid on Monday. The U.S. has committed more than $4 billion to Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February.

The Economist/YouGov poll analyzed answers from 1,500 U.S. citizens, including men and women as well as people of different racial backgrounds.

Women were 1 percent more likely than men to say sending aid was a good idea. But there was a larger gap between white college-educated respondents and those without a college degree.

White male college graduates (70 percent) were 12 percent more likely to say that aid for Ukraine was a good idea than those without a college degree (58 percent). Similarly, white female college graduates were 8 percent more likely to say so than females without a college a degree.

Results did not significantly differ between races, as 61 percent of Black respondents agreed that aid would be a good idea along with 62 percent of Latino respondents.

Results were also analyzed along other demographic breakdowns, with age group being the strongest indicator of difference.

Among those aged 30-44, 49 percent said sending aid was a good idea, compared to 79 percent for those aged 65 and older and 67 percent for people between 45 and 64.

A similar poll conducted by The Washington Post and ABC News at the beginning of April found a higher proportion of 76% of Americans who supported providing aid to Ukraine.

Eleven GOP senators voted against advancing the latest package of Ukraine aid earlier this week.

The package passed with a large majority in the House by a vote of 368 to 57. Republicans there also made up all of the “no” votes.