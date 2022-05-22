trending:

International

Latest list of Americans banned by Russia includes dead lawmakers

by Monique Beals - 05/22/22 2:42 PM ET

A number of deceased lawmakers were included on Russia’s latest addition to the growing list of Americans banned from the country amid its war on Ukraine.

Former Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.) and Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah) were all included on the list, though all three lawmakers have passed away. 

Other posthumous bans were handed to late Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.), former Defense Intelligence Agency Deputy Director Melissa Drisko, Judge Steven Thomas O’Neill and U.S. Army reservist Jeremy Sivits.

The list included the date of passing for McCain, O’Neill, Sivits and Hastings in the sanctions document.

A litany of living U.S. lawmakers and officials were also named on the list, including President Biden, Vice President Harris and other members of the Biden administration.

Members of the House and various business executives, think tank leaders, former lawmakers and officials were also banned — as were actors and filmmakers Morgan Freeman and Rob Reiner.

The list was released on Saturday by the Russian foreign ministry, which said in a statement that the sanctions came in response to U.S.-imposed sanctions against Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. and a number of its allies have directly sanctioned Putin, along with his closest allies in and out of government, and his family.

