International

New Zealand’s Ardern to meet with senators during trip to boost trade, tourism

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/22/22 4:47 PM ET

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to meet with U.S. senators this week in an effort to boost trade and tourism between the two countries. 

“New Zealand’s relationship with the United States is one of our most enduring and significant. This mission will feature political and security engagement as well as tourism and trade promotion,” Ardern’s office said in a statement, according to Reuters. 

Bilateral trade between the two countries was worth $12 billion last year, according to Reuters. U.S.-based tourists were the third-largest tourism market for New Zealand before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Ardern said earlier this month that she expects New Zealand to fully reopen its border at the end of July, Reuters reported. 

“With travellers planning their visits months before coming in the New Zealand summer, now is the right time to be visible in the U.S. market letting Americans know we are open for business and travel,” Ardern said.

Ardern was also tapped to be the commencement speaker for Harvard University’s 2022 commencement ceremony. 

Ardern’s itinerary in the U.S. this week does not include a meeting with President Biden, who returns from a trip to Asia on Tuesday.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and Jacinda Ardern’s office for comment.

