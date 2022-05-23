Trust in democracies rising in wake of Ukraine invasion: poll

Trust in democracies has risen in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a new poll.

The Edelman Trust Barometer released Monday found the biggest gains among respondents in the U.S., the United Kingdom and Germany.

Forty-nine percent of U.S. respondents said they trusted democracies, an uptick from 43 percent in January.

Fifty percent of British respondents, meanwhile, said they had faith in democracies, up from 44 percent five months ago.

And Germany saw the same 6-percentage point increase during the same period, with 50 percent of respondents now saying they have trust in democracies.

Fifty percent of French respondents also said that they trust democracies, a 2 percent increase from January.

Pollsters also discovered that 59 percent of respondents in the survey said that want global businesses to add geopolitical issues to their agenda.

Eighty-five percent of respondents said that businesses should focus on economic issues and 77 percent of those surveyed said businesses should focus on societal issues.

The 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer poll was conducted in April and May with a total of 14,000 respondents from 14 countries. Its sampling error margin was 0.8 points.