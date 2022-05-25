Mexico working to see if any citizens among victims in Texas school shooting

The Mexican government has announced that it is working with U.S. authorities to identify any possible citizens among the 21 killed and several injured during Tuesday’s shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The government said a representative in Eagle Pass, Texas, is in contact with the police to identify victims and figure out if any may be Mexican citizens.

“The Mexican consulate in Eagle Pass is in contact with the police in order to identify any Mexican victims,” the statement read. “In addition, the consulate in Eagle Pass and the Consulate General of Mexico in San Antonio are in communication with the hospitals to which the injured were taken to learn if there are any Mexican citizens among them.”

“The Government of Mexico strongly condemns this act of violence that has cost children’s lives and devastated families in a predominantly Hispanic town,” it added.

At least 19 children and two adults died after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a largely Hispanic community about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

The Mexican government said that it will confirm the number of citizens involved in the tragedy at a later date after reviewing information with U.S. authorities.

“The Foreign Ministry, through the Mexican consulate in Eagle Pass, will provide all necessary assistance to any Mexican families impacted by this tragedy, including their interactions with local authorities, legal assistance and any additional support that is required,” the government said.