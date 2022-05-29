Zelensky: Conditions in Donbas ‘indescribably difficult’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said conditions in the Donbas region are “indescribably difficult” as Russia’s invasion of his country entered its 95th day.

In a presidential address Saturday evening, Zelensky noted battles in areas with heavy Russian occupancy, including Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Bakhmut and Popasna.

“But our defense holds on,” he said. “It’s indescribably difficult there. And I am grateful to all those who withstand this onslaught of the occupiers.”

Zelensky added that Russia had launched “absolutely senseless, openly barbaric strikes at the Sumy region,” leaving one person dead, seven wounded and two in critical condition. He noted that the shells hit a residential area that was 20 meters from a kindergarten.

“These are the enemies chosen by the Russian Federation,” the Ukrainian president said.

Russian troops also stormed the eastern city of Sievierodonets and engaged in close combat with Ukrainian defense forces in an effort to gain strategic footholds, according to The Associated Press. The fighting led to knocked out power and cellphone services, as well as terrorized civilians who haven’t fled the country.

Zelensky in his remarks urged world leaders to recognize Russia as a terrorist state.

“This is fair and reflects the daily reality that the occupiers have created in Ukraine and are eager to bring further to Europe. And this must be legally enshrined,” he said.

Zelensky also said he is preparing to address the European Council on Monday and Tuesday regarding the “terror on the land of Ukraine,” as well as “terror in the energy market of Europe” and “in the food market, on a global scale.”

He noted that he discussed defensive support and fuel supply to Ukraine with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He also discussed how Ukraine can unblock ports to prevent the food crisis from unfolding.

Additionally, the Ukrainian president said that Russian troops are preventing Ukrainians in temporarily occupied areas of the Kherson region from leaving the country.

“Those who are confident in their position would definitely not make such decisions,” Zelensky said. “This is clearly a sign of weakness. Manifestation that they have nothing to give people. And people do not want to take anything from them. So they try to take people hostage.”

Last week, Zelensky said the violence by Russian troops in the Donbas region could “make the region uninhabited.”

In an effort to aid Ukraine’s fight against Russia in the Donbas region, the U.S. reportedly sent the country long-range rocket systems, which Ukraine had requested