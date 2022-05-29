trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Zelensky visits frontlines as Ukraine pushes back in south

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/29/22 5:31 PM ET
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Sunday, May 29, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts as he visits the war-hit Kharkiv region. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the frontlines of the battle against Russia in the eastern Kharkiv region on Sunday, his first appearance outside Kyiv since the war began, coming as his forces reportedly made a counteroffensive in the south.

In a statement, Zelenksy’s office said that the president met with the members of the military and presented troops with awards and gifts.

“I want to thank each of you for your service. You risk your life for all of us and our state. Thank you for defending Ukraine’s independence. Take care of yourself!” Zelensky told the serviceman.

Zelensky also inspected destroyed residential buildings in Khakiv city, according to a separate statement.

According to the president’s office, Russian forces have occupied 31 percent of the Kharkiv region, but it said Ukrainian forces were able to take five percent of the region back. 

Ukraine announced a counterattack against Russia in the southern Kherson region over the weekend, after waiting for Western munitions to arrive and bolster forces, the New York Times reported.

This frontline visit was the first time Zelensky visited a city or region outside of the capital of Kyiv since Russia invaded in late February, according to the Times.

Kharkiv has been a key target for Russian forces, with the city’s governor confirming on Thursday that nine civilians were killed and 19 others were wounded due to recent Russian shelling. 

In a previous address, Zelensky also said that conditions in the Donbas region of the country have been “indescribably difficult” since the invasion began.

“But our defense holds on,” Zelensky said in his address “It’s indescribably difficult there. And I am grateful to all those who withstand this onslaught of the occupiers.”

Tags Kharkiv Russia-Ukraine conflict Russia-Ukraine conflict Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Mo Brooks gets into fiery exchange ...
  2. Sun Belt cities boom as major cities ...
  3. Biden zeroes in on plan to cancel ...
  4. Friends with benefits: Sussmann trial ...
  5. Husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi ...
  6. Activist confronts Ted Cruz after ...
  7. Stampede injures 16 at New York’s ...
  8. Republicans grow more aggressive in ...
  9. GOP congressman says he would support ...
  10. Another nuclear plant closes: Get ...
  11. Better candidates may not be enough ...
  12. Bidens arrive in Texas to pay ...
  13. DOJ launches review of police ...
  14. California archbishops abandon their ...
  15. WHO: 650 children diagnosed with ...
  16. As summer begins, US COVID-19 cases ...
  17. Mo Brooks: Testimony before Jan. 6 ...
  18. Forest Service finds it was ...
Load more

Video

See all Video