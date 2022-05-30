trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

New US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink arrives in Kyiv

by Mychael Schnell - 05/30/22 3:40 PM ET
Nominee for Ambassador to the Ukraine Bridget Brink gives an opening statement during her Senate Foreign Relations Committee nomination hearing on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Greg Nash
Nominee for Ambassador to the Ukraine Bridget Brink gives an opening statement during her Senate Foreign Relations Committee nomination hearing on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

The new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine has arrived in Kyiv, marking the first time in about three years that America had an ambassador in the country.

Bridget Brink announced in a tweet on Monday that she is in now at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, where she said she is “honored” to join the team “as we stand with Ukraine.”

Her presence in Ukraine comes more than three months after Russia launched its invasion of the country on Feb. 24.

The last person to serve as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine was Marie Yovanovitch, who then-President Trump ousted in 2019. She eventually became a key figure during Trump’s first impeachment proceedings.

The Senate confirmed Brink as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in a unanimous voice vote. President Biden nominated her to the post in April. She is a career foreign service officer who has spent much of her career focused on Europe and Eurasia, most recently as ambassador to Slovakia.

The U.S. suspended operations at its embassy in Kyiv in February, when Russia’s invasion was just beginning. Operations had initially been transferred from Kyiv to Lviv, located in the west of the country, before moving to Poland.

Earlier this month, however, American diplomats started arriving in Kyiv as the U.S. prepared to restart embassy operations in the capital city.

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, announced last week that plans to deploy U.S. forces into Ukraine to protect the U.S. embassy in Kyiv are “underway at a relatively low level.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that officials are trying to walk a fine line between safeguarding the newly opened embassy without letting the security presence be perceived as an escalation by Russia.

“We’re a ways away from anything like that. We’re still developing courses of action, and none of that has been presented yet to the secretary,” Milley said of the plans.

Tags Biden Marie Yovanovitch Mark Milley Trump

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Ranking the five Democrats most ...
  2. Mo Brooks gets into fiery exchange ...
  3. Supreme Court may soon expand gun ...
  4. Local official says Biden wants to ...
  5. Abbott booed at Uvalde memorial site: ...
  6. Florida fifth grader threatened mass ...
  7. Novavax hopes FDA go-ahead will boost ...
  8. Kinzinger, journalist get into online ...
  9. Police release details on collision ...
  10. Russian foreign minister denies ...
  11. Biden rules out sending Ukraine ...
  12. Republican requests more information ...
  13. Sun Belt cities boom as major cities ...
  14. Democrats ramp up offense on ...
  15. Worries about coming ObamaCare ...
  16. Polis: GOP trying to ‘manage ...
  17. SEC looms over Musk-Twitter deal
  18. Friends with benefits: Sussmann trial ...
Load more

Video

See all Video