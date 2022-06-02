Blinken honors Queen Elizabeth II on Platinum Jubilee

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday honored Queen Elizabeth II in a statement, celebrating her 70 years on the British throne.

The Platinum Jubilee kicked off on Thursday as the 96-year-old ruler continues to serve as Great Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the United Kingdom on the occasion of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and official birthday,” Blinken wrote.

The festivities for Platinum Jubilee will go on for four days with street parties around the country, military displays and a concert at Buckingham Palace, the Associated Press reported.

“Her Majesty’s unprecedented 70 years of service to the United Kingdom are an inspiration to Americans, who deeply admire the Queen and are grateful for her decades of friendship with the United States,” Blinken said in her statement.

“Through our special relationship, common history, and shared values, we work together to uphold democracy, human rights, and the rule of law worldwide. Our countries collaborate closely on virtually every significant challenge and opportunity the world over precisely because we have no closer partner.”

The queen is expected to attend parts of the celebrations despite her recent health troubles that have caused her to skip some events and duties she has had.

“The United States joins the British people in celebrating this historic and joyous occasion. I send my heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity, and good health to Her Majesty and all the people across the United Kingdom,” Blinken concluded.

Queen Elizabeth has received congratulations from other world leaders, along with senior royals such as Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle traveling from California to join the festivities, according to the AP.

The queen said she is “inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm” in a statement released for the holiday.