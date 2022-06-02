Ukrainian first lady urges US ‘do not get used to this war’

Ukraine’s first lady urged the United States to “not get used to this war” during an interview aired Thursday as the Russian invasion in the former Soviet Union nation nears close to 100 days of fighting.

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska spoke to ABC News in her first televised solo interview since the start of the Russian invasion, warning Americans to not become desensitized to the pain felt by Ukrainians in the ongoing conflict.

“To the people of the United States, do not get used to this war. The war may be conducted far, far away. There’s some distant territories. It’s been conducted for a certain period of time, already for a long period of time,” she said when asked if she had a message for Americans.

“But don’t get used to that. Otherwise … we are risking to have a never-ending war, and this is not something that we would like to have. And don’t get used to our pain as we have … families that are being separated because of this war,” she added.

Highlighting the dangerous conditions of speaking to officials in Ukraine, Zelenska had to briefly pause her interview with the network due to an air raid siren.

Zelenska’s remarks come as the Russian invasion, which began in February, has raged on for close to 100 days, as Moscow’s attempts to quickly seize Kyiv were unsuccessful.

Ukraine is set to receive a $700 million weapons package, which will include advanced rocket systems, and is part of a larger $40 billion package that was passed last month by Congress.