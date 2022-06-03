Kuwait criticizes US embassy for pro-LGBT tweet celebrating Pride month

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry and the U.S. embassy in the country clashed over a pro-LGBT tweet published by the embassy in honor of Pride month, which is celebrated in June in the United States.

The Middle Eastern country, where same-sex relations are criminalized, issued a swift rebuke, summoning the acting U.S. embassy Charges d’Affaires James Holtsnider and demanding that the embassy not “publish such tweets.”

The tweet from the U.S. embassy in Kuwait, which was accompanied by a rainbow flag image, said, “All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love.”

“All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love.” @POTUS is a champion for the human rights of #LGBTQI persons. #Pride2022 #YouAreIncluded pic.twitter.com/gdPPBDlHZH — U.S. Embassy Kuwait (@USEmbassyQ8) June 2, 2022

The U.S. embassy in Saudi Arabia, where the death penalty is imposed for same-sex sexual activity, also posted a tweet expressing its solidarity with the LGBT community on Wednesday.

This is not the first time a U.S. embassy has clashed with a country’s anti-gay laws. Last year, the U.S. embassy in the United Arab Emirates flew the rainbow flag on its flagpole and caused controversy in the country, in which same-sex relations are also criminalized.

According to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), 69 U.N. member States continued to criminalize consensual same-sex activity as of 2020.