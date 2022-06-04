Zelensky: ‘Victory will be ours’ as the country marks 100 days of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a video posted on his Instagram on Friday vowed that “victory will be ours” as the country marked 100 days since Russia’s invasion.

“The leader of the faction is here, the head of the presidential office is here, prime minister of Ukraine [Denys] Shmyhal is here, [adviser to the head of the office of the president of Ukraine Mykhailo] Podolyak is here, and your president is here,” Zelensky said in a selfie-styled video that included his officials, according to a translation of his remarks from AFP News Agency.

“Our team is much bigger. The armed forces of Ukraine are here. And most importantly, the people, the people of our state are here, defending Ukraine for 100 days already. Victory will be ours. Glory to Ukraine,” he added.

Zelensky’s video were similar in style and nature to one he made on Feb. 25, coming on the heels of the launch of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

“We are all here, our soldiers are here, the citizens of the country are here. We are all here protecting our independence, our country, and we are going to continue to do so,” he said, according to footage from The Associated Press from the Ukrainian Presidential Office, which The New York Times reported.

Russia has been engaged in an international conflict in Ukraine since February, seeking to seize Kyiv. Those efforts have been unsuccessful, with Russia setting its sights on eastern and southern Ukraine instead.

The invasion has sparked a humanitarian crisis, prompting millions of Ukrainians to leave their homes behind.

“Exactly one hundred days ago we all woke up in a different reality. Exactly one hundred days ago, different us woke up. When Ukrainians are awakened not by the sun’s rays, but by the explosions of missiles that hit our homes, then completely different Ukrainians wake up,” Zelensky said in an address on Friday.