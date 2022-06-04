trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Zelensky: ‘Victory will be ours’ as the country marks 100 days of war

by TheHill.com - 06/04/22 10:23 AM ET
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a video posted on his Instagram on Friday vowed that “victory will be ours” as the country marked 100 days since Russia’s invasion.

“The leader of the faction is here, the head of the presidential office is here, prime minister of Ukraine [Denys] Shmyhal is here, [adviser to the head of the office of the president of Ukraine Mykhailo] Podolyak is here, and your president is here,” Zelensky said in a selfie-styled video that included his officials, according to a translation of his remarks from AFP News Agency

“Our team is much bigger. The armed forces of Ukraine are here. And most importantly, the people, the people of our state are here, defending Ukraine for 100 days already. Victory will be ours. Glory to Ukraine,” he added.

Zelensky’s video were similar in style and nature to one he made on Feb. 25, coming on the heels of the launch of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine. 

“We are all here, our soldiers are here, the citizens of the country are here. We are all here protecting our independence, our country, and we are going to continue to do so,” he said, according to footage from The Associated Press from the Ukrainian Presidential Office, which The New York Times reported

Russia has been engaged in an international conflict in Ukraine since February, seeking to seize Kyiv. Those efforts have been unsuccessful, with Russia setting its sights on eastern and southern Ukraine instead.

The invasion has sparked a humanitarian crisis, prompting millions of Ukrainians to leave their homes behind. 

“Exactly one hundred days ago we all woke up in a different reality. Exactly one hundred days ago, different us woke up. When Ukrainians are awakened not by the sun’s rays, but by the explosions of missiles that hit our homes, then completely different Ukrainians wake up,” Zelensky said in an address on Friday.

Tags Volodymyr Zelensky

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Gohmert: ‘If you’re a Republican, ...
  2. Uvalde teacher says incorrect ...
  3. Navarro lashes out at Jan. 6 ...
  4. Putin fires five more generals: report
  5. Democrats weigh chances in Ohio ...
  6. Two words explain why Trump won’t ...
  7. Senators make last-ditch bid for ...
  8. The Memo: Navarro drama ramps up ...
  9. Meadows got texts from Jim ...
  10. Graham: ‘It is time to mobilize our ...
  11. Cheney: ‘There is absolutely a cult ...
  12. DOJ will not charge Meadows, Scavino ...
  13. DeSantis vetoes funds for Tampa Bay ...
  14. Partisan divide on guns just grows ...
  15. Ukraine minister fires back after ...
  16. The unpalatable truth in Ukraine
  17. The Great Resignation hits state ...
  18. Subpoena wars: Washington is on a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video