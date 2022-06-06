trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

UN official presses for action on sexual violence in Ukraine before it is ‘too late’

by Monique Beals - 06/06/22 8:16 PM ET
Smoke rises after a Russian missile strike
Associated Press/Natacha Pisarenko
Smoke rises after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022.

A United Nations official appeared before the Security Council on Monday to discuss the worsening and ongoing problem of sexual violence amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Pramila Patten, the special representative for sexual violence in armed conflict, spoke to the council about her recent trip to Ukraine, saying, “the needs of women and girls in conflict settings” are often “side-lined and treated as an afterthought.”

The U.N., citing reports from a national domestic violence hotline, said that there have been many reports of family members forced to watch their partners or children undergo sexual violence. 

“An active battle-ground is never conducive to accurate ‘book-keeping’ … [but] if we wait for hard data and statistics, it will always be too late,” Patten said, pushing for more immediate action.

“It is crucial to ensure that the level of political focus, as well as the allocation of resources for a comprehensive response, is commensurate with the scale and complexity of the problem,” she added.

Last month, Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova said victims of sex crimes committed by Russian troops feared speaking about their experiences, making investigations into the crimes all the more difficult. 

“They are under huge stress,” Venediktova said. “I just want [to] tell you their words. ‘We are scared because maybe Russians come back and they kill all of us.’”

Even before that, the United Nations had warned of an increase in crimes against women and children in Ukraine in April, saying the reports were raising “red flags.”

“The combination of mass displacement with the large pressure of conscripts and mercenaries and the brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians has raised all red flags,” said Sima Bahous, executive director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.

Tags Russia Russo-Ukrainian War Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine war

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Percentage of Americans who say Trump ...
  2. Raskin says Jan. 6 panel has found ...
  3. Here’s who qualifies for the $25B ...
  4. Milo Yiannopoulos is an intern for ...
  5. Where Trump’s long list of legal ...
  6. Justice sends mixed messages on ...
  7. Georgetown lecturer resigns after ...
  8. Justices won’t hear appeal from ...
  9. Thank the 1970s for today’s Supreme ...
  10. Jack Flaherty rips Tampa Rays players ...
  11. Senators say they need more time on ...
  12. How to get free replacement Jif ...
  13. Mexican president confirms Summit of ...
  14. Prosecutors charge five Proud Boys ...
  15. Ocasio-Cortez in ...
  16. Senators want Biden to stay out of ...
  17. COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Does ...
  18. Five biggest issues to watch at ...
Load more

Video

See all Video