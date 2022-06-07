Four destinations added to COVID travel warning list
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added four destinations to its list of “high-risk” travel locations regarding COVID-19 statistics.
Guyana, Mongolia, Namibia and St. Kitts and Nevis were all deemed a Level 3 travel risk on Monday, according to the CDC. They were previously categorized at Level 2, or “moderate” risk.
“Make sure you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before traveling to these destinations. If you are not up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, avoid travel to these destinations,” the CDC warned about Level 3 locations.
To be considered a Level 3 or high-risk destination, countries must have more than 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 28 days.
Level 4 is known as “Special Circumstances/Do Not Travel.” No locations are currently on that list.
In April, the agency removed all destinations from the Level 4 risk category, saying it would reserve “Level 4” warnings “for special circumstances, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts, emergence of a new variant of concern, or healthcare infrastructure collapse.”
“With this new configuration, travelers will have a more actionable alert for when they should not travel to a certain destination (Level 4), regardless of vaccination status, until we have a clearer understanding of the COVID-19 situation at that destination,” the statement added.
In the U.S., cases are on a slightly upward trend, with a national daily case average of more than 98,000, the CDC’s data showed as of Monday.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.