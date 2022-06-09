Zelensky says millions may starve due to Russian blockade

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address released Thursday that people could starve if Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea continues.

“We cannot export our wheat, corn, vegetable oil and other products that have played a stabilizing role in the global market,” Zelensky said in remarks made virtually at the TIME100 Gala.

“This means that, unfortunately, dozens of countries may face a physical shortage of food. Millions of people may starve if Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea continues,” he added.

Zelensky also made reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying “while we are looking for ways to protect freedom, another person is destroying it.”

“Another person continues to blackmail the world with hunger,” he added.

Zelensky’s remarks come as the United Nations said on Wednesday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has contributed to a myriad of issues including global food insecurity.

“Food prices are at near-record highs. Fertilizer prices have more than doubled, sounding an alarm everywhere,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said.

“Without fertilizers, shortages will spread from corn and wheat to all staple crops, including rice, with a devastating impact on billions of people in Asia and South America, too. This year’s food crisis is about lack of access. Next year’s could be about lack of food,” Guterres added.

Kyiv, which has accused Russia of weaponizing food supplies, once exported its goods via seaports but since the invasion began, it has been forced to use trains along Ukraine’s border or smaller river ports, Reuters noted.