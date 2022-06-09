trending:

International

Zelensky: Fate of eastern Ukraine being decided in Severodonetsk

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/09/22 8:43 AM ET
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that the fate of the eastern part of the country is being decided in the city of Severodonetsk as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still rages on. 

In his daily presidential address, Zelensky said that Severodonetsk remains the epicenter of the ongoing conflict with Russia in the Donbas region, adding that Ukraine has defended its positions in the region and caused mass casualties among Russian forces. 

“According to the results of this day, the 105th day of the full-scale war, Severodonetsk remains the epicenter of the confrontation in Donbas,” Zelensky said in his address. “We defend our positions, inflict significant losses on the enemy.” 

Zelensky also said that the battle of Severodonetsk will be the most difficult throughout the ongoing conflict, expressing his gratitude toward those who have defended the battle-torn region. 

“This is a very fierce battle, very difficult. Probably one of the most difficult throughout this war,” Zelensky said in his address. “I am grateful to everyone who defends this direction. In many ways, the fate of our Donbas is being decided there.” 

The comments comes as Ukraine’s defense ministry said on Thursday that it has captured new ground in the southern part of the country after a counterattack in the Kherson province, according to Reuters

The battle of Severodonetsk, a small industrial city in eastern Ukraine, has been one of the bloodiest of the conflict, leading to mass causalities on both sides, Reuters reported. 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has killed thousands on both sides and led more than 7.2 million refugees to flee Ukraine due to ongoing fighting, the United Nations said.

