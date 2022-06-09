Rights groups express ‘deep concerns’ over Biden meeting with Saudi crown price

Over a dozen human rights groups voiced “deep concerns” over President Biden’s potential trip to Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Efforts to repair the U.S. relationship with the government of Saudi Arabia without a genuine commitment to prioritize human rights are not only a betrayal of your campaign promises, but will likely embolden the crown prince to commit further violations of international human rights and humanitarian law,” the groups wrote in a letter on Thursday.

The letter was signed by groups including Human Rights Watch, Freedom House, The James W. Foley Legacy Foundation and Project on Middle East Democracy, among others.

Biden’s planned meeting this summer comes as the U.S. is looking to offset prices after cutting off oil imports from Russia over the war in Ukraine.

But the groups asked that Biden make several demands as a prerequisite to “any meeting” that he may take with bin Salman.

They asked that Biden demand the immediate release of all political prisoners in the country; the lifting of arbitrary travel bans on “human rights defenders and others;” ending unlawful surveillance; ending male guardianship; establishing moratorium on executions and committing to maintaining the ceasefire in Yemen.

Tensions between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia are high over a range of issues including the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist who was killed in Istanbul at the Saudi consulate.

U.S. intelligence revealed after his death that Prince Mohammed authorized a plan to “capture or kill” the opposition writer.

Families of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks have also spoken out against the potential meeting over Saudi Arabia’s alleged involvement in the attacks.

On Sunday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) also criticized the planned meeting, saying the crown price “should be shunned” for his role in the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Kashoggi.

“I wouldn’t shake his hand,” Schiff said. “This is someone who butchered an American resident, cut them up into pieces in the most terrible, premeditated way. Until Saudi Arabia makes a radical change in terms of human rights, I wouldn’t want anything to do with them.”