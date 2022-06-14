Russians destroy last bridge to Severodonetsk, but mayor says Ukrainians ‘holding firm’

All of the bridges to the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk have been demolished, the head of the Luhansk regional administration announced, while the city’s mayor maintains that its troops are “holding firm.”

“Rashists didn’t capture Sievierodonetsk totally,part of it is under Ukrainian control,” Serhiy Haidai tweeted, referring to Russian troops.

“All bridges leading to the town were destroyed.Evacuation & supply of aid is impossible.Orcs continue shelling Lysychansk heavily.Civilians are able to be evacuated,goods are supplied daily,” he added.

In a separate post on Telegram, the Luhansk official said the situation in the eastern city is “extremely aggravated” and added that Russian troops were demolishing industrial facilities and high-rise buildings.

“The bridge, the premises of the regional [State Emergency Service] were destroyed, the nearby villages of Synetsky and Pavlograd were shelled,” he wrote. “Every day it becomes known about the dead, who are difficult to reach due to the density of shelling. Many damaged high-rise buildings in the old districts of Severodonetsk, some of which the Russian army shot to demolish the foundation.”

Haidai told The Associated Press on Tuesday that 80 percent of Severodonetsk was under Russian control as Moscow sought to seize a major eastern city in the Donbas.

“Russian troops are trying to storm the city, but the military is holding firm,” Severodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk said on national television, according to The New York Times.

Following unsuccessful attempts to seize Kyiv, Russia renewed its focus in the eastern region of Ukraine. The conflict has raged on for more than 100 days since Russia invaded in February.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the fighting in the eastern city “one of the most difficult throughout this war” and warned that “the fate of our Donbas is being decided there.”